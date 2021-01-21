Police officer shoots colleague dead

By Robert Muhereza More by this Author

A police officer attached to Rukiga Police Station has been detained after shooting her colleague dead and wounding another cop.

The incident happened near Rukiga Vote Tallying Centre where local council election results were being tallied and announced on Wednesday.

The three cops were deployed to guard the road that leads to the centre.

Mr Elly Maate, the Kigezi Regional Police Spokesman identified the deceased as Felix Ariho, a special police constable attached at Rukiga District Police Headquarters

Mr Maate said that Mr Titus Muhumuza, was injured in the shooting.

Reports say that at about 10:30pm, a man who was suspected to be drunk reportedly attacked the police officers, prompting the detained female police officer to shoot randomly.

“Muhumuza was shot on the left leg and right hand while SPC Felix Ariho who was seriously injured died shortly after being taken to Kabale Regional Referral Hospital,” Mr Maate said.

He said that the suspect who is facing murder charges has been transferred to Kabale Central Police Station.