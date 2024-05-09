Police officers warned against hiring out guns

The Deputy Resident City Commissioner of Soroti City West has cautioned police officers against hiring out guns to criminals.

Mr James Chemutai said some errant officers are being investigated for conniving with criminals, who stage robberies in Soroti District.

Mr Chemutai was addressing the police officers in Nakatunya Police Station, Soroti, following two recent armed robberies in Oderai and Nakatunya both in Soroti City West.

“Let us exhibit professionalism of the highest order, discipline and commitment,” Mr Chemutai said.

He said he received complaints from the locals, who accuse police of being the masterminds and asked officers to work towards restoring a good reputation.

Mr Chemutai vowed to deal with the culprits.

The District Police Commander of Soroti City West, Mr Rashid Byansi, tasked police officials to be committed in their role of keeping law and order.