Police probe anti-govt leaflets circulated in Mityana

Security agencies in Mityana District are investigating the source of leaflets dropped at different locations in the area announcing “a war against government.”

Police say the anonymous letters are directed to government, public institutions and security installations- particularly Mityana Central Police Station (CPS).

“The bandits have also threatened to torch Mityana Junior Primary School. The people behind the leaflets also attempted to burn a school but the fire was stopped,” the Wamala Region Police spokesperson Ms Rachel Kawala disclosed.

Inscriptions on the leaflets indicate they are circulated by a group describing itself as “Uganda Coalition Front for Change.”

"We have today officially launched a war against the NRM government. To Ugandan civilians, we kindly request for your assistance and maximum cooperation," one of the leaflets seen by this publication reads.

Another leaflet reads: "Uganda is bleeding, Transition is not succession. Expect a deadly attack on this station (Mityana CPS) sooner".

On Friday, Ms Kawala said police and other security agencies are not taking the threats lightly.

“We cannot allow reoccurrence of subversive activities in our country because the consequences are dire. Our joint operations have been intensified to arrest and prosecute the suspects,” she warned.

Police have now intensified sensitizing masses on vigilance.

“We call upon the public to always be vigilant and report any suspicious events and characters,” she said.

Meantime, the territorial police in Mubende District are holding five suspects over possessing military uniforms.

According to Ms Kawala, the suspects have allegedly been participating in a series of robberies which have been reported in different parts of the district.

The group was arrested in Kibaati- Kasaana Ward, East Division, Mubende Municipality on Thursday.

“Upon searching their residence, our officers recovered several house breaking implements, a toy gun and two pairs of army uniforms,” Ms Kawala told this publication on July 29.

Some of the items recovered by police from the suspects. PHOTO/BARBRA NALWEYISO

She added that the suspects will be charged with being in possession of government stores, suspected stolen property and breaking implements.

“The group had pending charges of aggravated robberies that had earlier been reported against them,” she noted.