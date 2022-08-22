Police probe Mak lecturer over land grabbing

Police in Kampala are investigating a lecturer at the school of forestry and environmental studies at Makerere University on allegations of obtaining Shs350m from Alice Nayebare on grounds that he would give her 100 hectares of land in Mubende District.

According to police preliminary investigations, Ms Nayebare met with Mr Francis Kimbowa (suspect) in March last year where they talked about the business and in April, they went to Mubende to survey the land. The search was conducted from the land registry and the land was free from incumbencies.

The investigations further indicate that in May 2021, Ms Nayebare and Mr Kimbowa signed the purchase agreement and agreed to pay the money in instalments.

“Between May 2021 and February 1, 2022, Ms Nayebare paid all the money but the suspect refused to give her the land title of the 100 hectares,” she stated at Jinja Road Police Station.

When contacted on phone for comment, Mr Kimbowa said: “I know about the matter but the woman’s intentions are to malice me. If that land has issues, I have another land to give her but she is busy taking me to police, media and even calling my bosses at Makerere University,” he said.

Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, the deputy police spokesperson for Kampala metropolitan area, said that police at Jinja Road are currently investigating a case of obtaining money by false pretence.