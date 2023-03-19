Police probe soldier over property grab

Police are investigating a case in which a soldier of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) is accused of grabbing property belonging to a deceased person.

The case of forgery and uttering a false document was filed at Wandegeya Police Station against Lt Bob Semakula, who is attached to the Internal Security Organisation (ISO).

Lt Semakula is jointly accused with businessman Stuart Kateregga of conniving to grab the property at Wandegeya – Mulago, formerly owned by deceased businesswoman Doreen Muhebwa.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire confirmed that the Force is investigating the case of forgery in regard to the claim for the disputed property comprising a bar at the Mulago roundabout.

“We have summoned Lt Bob Semakula and Stuart Kateregga to explain their side of the story. Lt Semakula claims to be a partner of the deceased Muhebwa, which the complainant, (Albinos) Asiimwe, disputes,” he said on Thursday.

Mr Owoyesigyire revealed that the police are scrutinising documents presented by Mr Asiimwe while waiting for those in possession of Lt Semakula.

Family members led by Mr Asiimwe said upon the death of Ms Muhebwa in May 2021, Lt Semakula, who was her friend, allegedly forged documents comprising a business partnership agreement and a memorandum of understanding indicating that the late Muhebwa sub-rented the property to him.

Mr Asiimwe, the deceased’s brother and now the administrator of the estate, said in an interview that Lt Semakula has since taken over the bar and restaurant items from the premises without their consent and knowledge.

“We appeal to the authorities in the UPDF, ISO and the State House Anti-Corruption Unit to intervene and prevail over their officer and enable justice,” Mr Asiimwe said.

Mr Asiimwe said they also reported a case of criminal trespass against Lt Semakula on January 21, but since then, he has never been brought to book.

“He (Semakula) was summoned but he has never appeared. We are living in fear,” he added.

Efforts to get a comment from the two accused persons were futile by presstime.

Similar cases

Last year, businessman Frank Matovu sued the Attorney General accusing soldiers of grabbing his 10-acre land at Katabi – Entebbe in Wakiso District.