Police recover gun used in attack at supermarket

Police in Mukono District yesterday recovered a gun that is suspected to have been used in a robbery at a supermarket in Mukono Town last Friday.

Gunmen raided Spice Supermarket and shot a cashier, Ms Irene Ssekandi, before fleeing with unspecified amounts of money.

ALSO READ: Changing face of urban crime

The recovery of the gun followed the arrest of the prime suspect from his home in Kitete Village, Ggulu Ward Parish, Mukono Sub-county .

The Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, said: “During our joint operation, we recovered an AK47 gun and arrested three suspects that are linked to the attempted murder and robbery. The officers, with the help of CCTV cameras from private buildings and police cameras, were able to trail the assailant’s movements.”

Police investigations indicate that the suspect allegedly hid the gun in the boot of his car.

Machetes alleged to have been used in committing various crimes were also recovered from his home after a police search.

ALSO READ: Police warn of new crime wave

The arrested suspects are currently detained at Mukono Police Station on charges of aggravated robbery and attempted murder.

Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire

The police advised business owners to always connect their security surveillance systems, including alarms to the police systems for quick response in case of attacks.

However, this can be possible if the law making bodies adopt a National CCTV policy.

With the adoption of the policy, police will be able to incorporate cameras in key installations such as hotels, schools, supermarkets and other key installations for easy and secure monitoring to reduce crime.

Cases of aggravated robbery on the rise

Cases of aggravated robbery are on the increase, according to a police report. A total of 1,956 cases of aggravated robbery - where lethal weapons such as firearms, knives, hammers, and machetes, among others, were used - were reported in 2021 compared to 1,844 cases reported in 2020, showing a 6 per cent increase.