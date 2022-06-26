Armed robbers filmed raiding Mukono supermarket, cashier shot

Police in Mukono District are investigating a case of aggravated robbery after gunmen raided Spice Supermarket and made away with unspecified amount of money.

The June 24 robbery also left a cashier shot and injured, according to Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, ASP Luke Owoyesigyire.

“The incident happened at about 11:34 pm when three robbers armed with an AK47 attacked the super market located in Mulago cell, Ntawo Ward in Mukono Municipality. The robbers made away with unspecified amount of money after shooting Irene Sekandi, the cashier in back,” he said.

According to police, first responders rushed Sekandi to Namirembe hospital Mukono for first aid and she was later transferred to Nsambya hospital for better treatment.

“The police responded to the scene and have subsequently recorded statements from eyewitnesses. We have also noted that the thugs knew the routine at the supermarket as they attacked when the security guard was aiding customers put their bought merchandise into vehicles and he only got to pick up his gun after the incident. This means he wasn’t armed and this of course calls for strict supervision of all deployed guards to make sure they do their job as per the description,” Mr Owoyesigyire added.

The suspects are still at large as police investigate the incident.

“The hunt for the suspects is ongoing and more details will be availed as soon as they are available.”

CCTV camera captures armed robbers raiding Spice supermarket in Mukono District on June 24. Police said a cashier was shot & injured during the incident that happened at around 11:30pm before the robbers made away with unspecified amount of money.#MonitorUpdates

🎥 Courtesy pic.twitter.com/XkRU5o573L — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) June 26, 2022



Cases of aggravated robbery are on the increase, according to police.

A total of 1,956 cases of aggravated robbery - where lethal weapons such as firearms, knives, hammers, machetes, among others were used - were reported in 2021 compared to 1,844 cases reported in 2020, showing a 6 per cent increase. At least 254 cases involved firearms.

Police also indicated in their Annual Crime report that a total of 436 cases of robbery of cash were registered in 2021 compared to 364 cases reported in 2020, marking a 19.7 per cent increase.

READ: