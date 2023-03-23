Police release NUP missing supporter, Bobi Wine demands release of others

Police Wednesday released a known National Unity Platform (NUP) supporter after more than a month when he was captured by unidentified armed personnel in Makindye Division, Kampala.

On February 15, Hamza Isma Mubiru, alias Sadam Sadat, who is now facing terrorism charges was abducted from Salaama Road, Makindye Division in Kampala. He went missing until yesterday when he was released on police bond at Kireka Police Station.

Through his social media platforms, the NUP principal, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, noted that Mubiru had been detained at Mbuya military headquarters until he was moved to Kireka Police Station to process his bond.

“After over a month after his abduction, Sadam Sadat was today driven out of Mbuya torture chambers, dumped at Kireka police and charged with terrorism and then released on bond!” Mr Kyagulanyi tweeted.

Mr Kyagulanyi demanded that police and other security agencies grant freedom to other NUP supporters who are still in their custody.

“Many of our missing comrades continue to languish in illegal military detention, bring back our people,” he said.

Missing NUP supporters include; John Bosco Kibalama, John Damuilira, Moses Mbabazi, Dennis Zimula, Musisi Mbowa, Hassan Mubiru, Godfrey Kisembo, Shafik Wangolo, Peter Kirya and Yuda Sempijja, among others.

However, at the beginning of this month, one of the alleged NUP supporters, Mr Eric Mwesigwa, who earlier said he had been abducted, tortured and his chest burnt with a hot flat iron by security operatives, made a U-turn and accused NUP of using him to tarnish the government’s image. He added that NUP had promised him over Shs50m for the mission, which was not given to him.

The army spokesperson, Brig Felix Kulayigye, accused the Opposition of abducting people and sometimes torturing them with the intention of maligning the government.