Police rescue 17 children from suspected traffickers in Wakiso

Police in Nkoowe-Mende, Wakiso District, have rescued at least 17 children from a suspected human trafficker.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson, ASP Luke Owoyesigyire has told the Monitor that police received information from a reliable source that there was a lady who was sighted at a Boda Boda stage in Nkoowe village in Kaliti Parish with unidentified children.

Mr Owoyesigyire added that officers from Wakiso police responded immediately and recovered all the children and their luggage.

"We have arrested two suspects; Niyebare Kalorine and Ashaba Dina who are currently being detained at Wakiso police station on the holding charge of child trafficking," he said on Saturday.

Police preliminary investigations indicate that the children are aged between 1 and 6 years and did not know any other language apart from English.

“They are unable to explain where they came from, and are in bad condition with bruises and wounds all over their bodies especially on the buttocks, which is a sign of torture,” Mr Owoyesigyire.

“One suspect told police that the children were being taken to Mbarara District. However, she failed to provide any more useful information, feigning ignorance of the language," he added.