Police shortlist 2,800 for job interviews

The police have shortlisted 2,852 applicants for the position of probation police constable (PPC) and drivers who will be interviewed this week.

Of the 2,852 applicants, 1,986 candidates were selected for PPCs posts while 866 would be tested for driving jobs.

The recruitment was postponed early this year after MPs queried the criteria used. Police intend to recruit 1,000 officers (750 PPCs and 250 drivers).

According to a police message sent last Thursday by the police director of administration, Brig Gen Jesse Kamunanwire, the applicants will be subjected to a fitness, aptitude, oral tests and medical examination.

However, the recruitment in Wamala Police Region could face movement challenges after President Museveni imposed a lockdown on Mubende and Kassanda districts to control the spread of Ebola disease that has left 19 people dead and 58 infected.

The spokesperson of Wamala Police Region, Ms Racheal Kawala, said the recruitment programme is still on.

“It is still on unless a new communication is sent to us,” Assistant Superintendent of Police Kawala said yesterday.





Lower requirements

In this recruitment, the police requirements were lowered again after they failed to get enough applicants that meet the standards.

In 2019, the police lowered the minimum education level for PPCs from Advanced level to Ordinary Level.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said a study conducted by the Directorate of Human Resource Development found out that constables with Senior Six academic certificates were low on productivity.

“Constables of advanced education level use the police as a springboard for their careers,” Mr Enanga said then.

The police then sought applicants with good grades at O-Level.

They wanted applicants who obtained a Uganda Certificate of Education before 2018 and they must have four credits, including in Mathematics and English subjects.

The police also prohibited applicants who had families given the accommodation challenges the Force were grappling with.

Mr Enanga then said setting good academic grades was intended to get applicants who would meet the new demands of a modern police force.

However, it was a challenge for the police to get applicants with credits in science subjects since many districts get few students that credits both in English and Mathematics at O-level.