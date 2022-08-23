Police squeeze, arrest suspects over Ssegirinya, Ssewanyana detention

Police Monday arrested two people men for demonstrating against the continued detention of two Opposition Members of Parliament (MPs), Allan Ssewanyana (Makindye West) and Muhammad Ssegirinya (Kawempe North).

Mr Yasiin Galiwango and Mr Moses Kajambiya were arrested from Katwe, a Kampala suburb.

Before their arrest, the duo that was dressed a prison-like attire, addressed the media about their concerns.

“We are here to demand justice for our MPs. People of Makindye have been patient but it is now close to one year when the two constituencies are not represented in Parliament yet their electorates and families have got a number of pressing issues, including high commodity prices and all these need to be tabled before Parliament,” Mr Galiwango said.

The duo also decried the prolonged pretrial processes and the denial to release them on bail.

“A number of people were arrested for political reasons, but many have been denied their right to bail and some have not been tried in courts of law. Let them be released and look after their families,” Mr Kajambiya said.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigire last evening said the duo was being held at Katwe Police Station on charges of inciting violence.

It was not readily known by press time whether they would be released on police bond or be taken to court.

The two legislators were arrested in September last year on accusations of being behind the killing series in Masaka Sub-region which left at least 26 residents killed between March and June 2021.

They face charges ranging from murder, terrorism, attempted murder, and abetting terrorism.