Police step up measures against rampant accidents on lakes

The spokesperson of the Uganda Police Force Marine Unit, Mr Anthony Amanya has revealed they are going to strengthen security protocols on boats operating on Lake Victoria to ensure the safety of all passengers.

“We have always tried working together with the civilians, especially the ones who lead all the landing sites on the lake, we believe the beach management leadership is supposed to assist us in ensuring that they stop anyone who wants to travel on the water at night,” he said.

He was speaking to journalists on Wednesday while giving an update on a boat accident that happened Tuesday morning, leaving six people dead.

An ill-fated boat carrying 17 people from Bussi Island to the Nakiwogo landing site capsized after being hit by turbulent waves.

The incident occurred at around 5am. A total of 11 passengers who were wearing life jackets were rescued by the Special Forces Command marine unit and six others died.

“The search is still going on and so far we have recovered another body today. We have also found out that the number of people who were moving on that boat was 17, 16 adults and a baby, currently, our unit is still searching for the body of the boat skipper,” he said.

Mr Amanya said there is a need for local leaders at various islands and landing sites to ensure that passengers travel in licensed boats which are in good condition.

“Even if we do our job right as a Force, we can’t be everywhere all the time which means if we are to improve in that area, we need to continue working together with these leaders and encourage them not to fear the owners of these boats because they don’t own people’s lives,” he said.

Ms Irene Akankwasa, one of the survivors said: “We boarded the boat and the water became rough, the boat skipper announced that we were headed for disaster, the boat engine fell in the water and we started panicking in the boat, suddenly strong waves hit the boat and threw us in the water, we survived by God’s grace.”

Bussi Sub County Chairperson, Mr Charles Mukalazi Sekandwa, however, criticized the Marine Police Unit for responding late, saying more lives could have been.

“Marine police were called in time when the waves on the lake worsened, unfortunately, they arrived late yet they were near, luckily the Special Forces Command (SFC) marine unit was able to intervene in the morning and rescued many people,” he said.

Winds and water waves are some of the major contributors to drowning in water bodies in the country.

On February 16, 2024, a boat that was loaded with five people, five cows and other items capsized on Lake Victoria between the Kirono landing site in Buvuma Island and the Kiyindi landing site in Buikwe on the mainland, leaving three passengers, a skipper and five cows dead.

On December 11, 2023, three female passengers died when a boat they were travelling in capsized on the same lake between Kirewa and Namiti islands. At least 24 passengers, mostly women, were on board.