Police summon MP for assaulting police officer

The Criminal Investigation Directorate (CID) has summoned the Member of Parliament (MP) for Aringa South County over allegations of assaulting a police officer at Parliament last week.

Mr Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson, said MP Alioni Yorke Odria has to record a statement after he allegedly punched a police officer during last week’s elections for Members of Parliament for East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

“The summons were sent through the Office of Speaker of Parliament Anita Among for the parliamentarian to appear at the CID headquarters today at 10am,” Mr Enanga said.

Mr Odria is alleged to have acted in a disorderly manner when he attacked a police officer, who was on duty without legal justification.

Mr Enanga said the victim sustained injuries on his right ear and on the head.

Mr Odria is said to have been frustrated with the manner in which elections were being conducted after some MPs were granted permission to vote early. He stormed the voting centre and grabbed the ballot box while he accused unnamed persons of vote rigging.