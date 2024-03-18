Police teargas, fire bullets as Masaka NUP supporters fight

Police on Monday teargassed and fired live bullets to disperse warring camps of opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) as they exchanged blows over the party's mobilization strategy commonly known as “Kunga Uganda.”

Members from the two camps, one led by Masaka City Mayor Florence Namayanja and the other associating with under pressure former Leader of Opposition in Parliament (LoP) Mathias Mpuuga, had convened at the party offices in the city to dissociate themselves from seven area councilors who joined the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU).

PLU describes itself as a pressure group led by first son Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who visited the area over the weekend.

Monday chaos erupted when Kimaanya-Kabonera Municipality Mayor Steven Lukyamuzi, who subscribes to Namayanja's group, read a joint statement disowning the defectors.

Once he emphasized that the Kunga Uganda campaign will continue despite resistance from some NUP party leaders, a man emerged from the gathering, grabbed a copy of the statement and tore it, triggering a fight.

Anti-riot police responded with teargas and live bullets to restore calm.

Prior to the press conference, Namayanja engaged in a verbal exchange with Masaka City NUP spokesperson Steven Ngobya who sought a copy of the torn statement for perusal before being read to the press.

Immediately after the scuffle, Namayanja said: “It’s now evident and no more questions on who is destabilising our party and working for the regime, but we shall keep firm to our party mission and values.”

Ngobya, who is part of the Mpuuga led faction disassociated his team from the so called joint statement which he described as a “falsehood.”

“I’m a member of the executive, but I was just called for a meeting yet I could have been party to drafting the document,” he noted.

NUP member Hasifah Nakidde advised the party’s top leadership to intervene and reconcile its supporters in Masaka.

Police spokesperson for Greater Masaka Sub-Region Twaha Kasirye told Monitor that no arrests had been made over the incident.

"We have just dispersed them after their meeting turned chaotic," he added.

Background

Internal conflicts within NUP in Masaka City intensified in January when party leaders in the area led by Mpuuga stopped ‘Kunga Uganda’.

This caused mixed reaction as Mpuuga was accused by Namayanja and other leaders of trying to frustrate party activities aimed at drumming up support ahead of 2026 elections.

Mpuuga’s group believe ‘Kunga Uganda’ is envisioned to undermine some veteran politicians, including the former LoP, at the advantage of parliamentary aspirants at the 2026 polls.