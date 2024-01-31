Masaka NUP leaders clash over mobilisation strategy

An internal rift has erupted among National Unity Platform (NUP) leaders in Masaka City over the party’s mobilisation strategy ahead of 2026 General Election.

The strategy named, Kunga Uganda, was unveiled in 2022 to drum up support for the party across the country.

Kunga Uganda operates with a hierarchical structure spanning from villages and parishes up to the national level, under the leadership of Mr Fred Nyanzi, the elder brother of NUP leader, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, alias Bobi Wine.

However, certain leaders within the party in Masaka allege that some members are exploiting the Kunga Uganda structures for political gain leading up to the 2026 elections. They, therefore, suspended their activities last week until top party leadership gives guidance on the matter.

According to Mr Joseph Kasirye, the NUP party secretary general for the Masaka Branch, there are concerns that Kunga leaders are exploiting the programme to undermine elected party officials and advance personal interests, leading to bickering within the party.

“They [Kunga Uganda mobilisers] are going to several places throughout the city without even involving the area leaders, yet some of these places are under the leadership of NUP since Masaka people entrusted us with leadership, and we expect them to put much of their efforts in other places that did not vote for NUP,” he said in an interview on Saturday

Mr Kasirye revealed that some Kunga mobilisers were allegedly extorting money from elected leaders.

Ms Zarahah Nalubyayi, the Masaka City Council Female Councillor representing Kimaanya-Kabonera Municipality, highlighted the inadequate scrutiny of Kunga mobilisers and their negative influence on the party’s reputation.

“It is evident that our national party leaders did not do thorough scrutiny before choosing the lower-level mobilisers. Some of the people they assigned responsibilities have poor track records and are tainting our image as a party,” Ms Nalubyayi said.

During a recent meeting at Evergreen Spot Saaza in Masaka chaired by Mr Mathias Mpuuga, the NUP deputy president for Buganda region, resolved to end internal conflicts.

Ms Nalubyayi clarified that there was no ban on wearing the party’s red beret.

“We just warned party members against misusing party berets and other tools for their selfish interests,” she said.

In response to the suspension of Kunga Uganda activities in Masaka, Ms Alice Nanungi, a coordinator of Kunga Uganda, affirmed their commitment to respecting the decision and waiting for guidance from the top party leadership. Ms Nanungi dismissed allegations that the campaign is being used to de-campaign incumbents.

Others say

But Ms Florence Namayanja, the Masaka City mayor and also NUP chairperson, said those frustrating Kunga Uganda activities are bent on weakening the party.

“ We have started to question the intentions of some of our leaders here. How do they [NUP leaders in Masaka] expect us to get new members when we are not going out to look for them?,” she asked.

When contacted, Mr Fred Nyanzi, the NUP national secretary for mobilisation, refuted the decision by Masaka’s party leaders to suspend the Kunga Uganda campaign, emphasizing that the mobilisation strategy is grounded in the party constitution.

“The allegations that were raised are expected in any party, especially when people want to secure political positions and other selfish interests. As a party, we are planning to meet all NUP leaders in Buganda region and we hope that the leadership wrangles in Masaka will be discussed and resolved,” he added.

Efforts to reach Mr Mpuuga were futile as our repeated calls went unanswered.

Background

National Unity Platform (NUP), which is less than five years old, has considerable political support in the Buganda region and the ruling NRM had a dismal performance in the region during the 2021 General Election.

Mr Museveni scored 838,858 votes (35 percent) in Buganda against NUP’s former presidential candidate Mr Robert Kyagulanyi’s 1,453,535 votes (62 percent). Unlike Busoga Sub-region where wins of parliamentary seats masked a loss of the national vote; Mr Museveni’s NRM suffered defeat in both races in Buganda.