Police to declare amount collected from penalty ticket defaulters 

Police have said they will declare proceeds from the ongoing crackdown on motorists with unpaid Express Penalty Scheme (EPS) tickets at the end of the week.

ASP Faridah Nampiima, the spokesperson for traffic police, said: “As you all know, we have been carrying out the operations of EPS collection of arrears. The operation is in its second week. We intend to give a detailed brief at the end of week two. The directorate thanks the general public, the media fraternity and all Ugandans at large for the cooperation received since we started these operations.”

Ms Nampiima was yesterday speaking during the weekly police press briefing at Naguru, Kampala.

At the start of the operations, police spokesperson Fred Enanga said for the last seven months, a total of 229,938 tickets worth Shs18.5b had been issued and that out of this, Shs8.5b was uncollected.

The police had learnt that whereas the express penalty system was introduced to help police manage minor traffic offenders without necessarily arresting them, many had failed to heed to the requirement of paying the tickets within 28 days hence leading to the operation.

Ms Nampiima said the directorate has set up a complaints desk that is manned 24/7 in room 73, third floor, at the traffic headquarters in Nateete police station for those with any queries to report.

“We encourage the general public to use the self-help method to establish whether one’s vehicle has pending EPS tickets,” she said.

She also asked the public to stop going back to the police station after making payment, adding that reconciliation is automatic in the system.

The express penalty scheme has 25 offences for motorists and offenders are liable to pay between Shs20,000 and Shs200,000 depending on the offence.

Ms Nampiima also said the traffic directorate registered an increase in road crashes as of last week.