Policeman dies after falling off speeding patrol truck

By Ivan Tolit More by this Author

An officer attached to Field Force Unit (FFU) at Elegu Police Station died Tuesday after falling off a speeding police patrol vehicle in the northern Uganda district of Amuru.

The 7pm accident happened at Labong-ogali trading Centre along Awer-Amuru District headquarters road in Amuru Sub County.

Authorities identified the deceased as Police Constable (PC) Emmanuel Walubengo.

Eye witnesses told police that Constable David Ocheng who was driving the ill-fated car, registration number UP 5769 attached to Elegu Police Station, lost control after hitting a pothole but in the process of trying to regain control of the vehicle, PC Walubengo fell off and died on the spot.

His body was taken to St Mary’s hospital Lacor pending postmortem.

The Aswa River region police spokesperson, Mr David Ongom Mudong confirmed the incident and said the scene was visited by traffic officers as investigations continue.

Advertisement

He said the case was registered at Amuru central police station under vide TAR 39/201 Single Serious.

Related incidents

The incident comes barely two months after a 31-year-old traffic officer attached to Kamengo Police Station in Mpigi District died after he was knocked by speeding car at Kampiringisa Police Check Point.

Police Constable Alex Khakosi died on March 17, 2021 while his colleague, PC Elias Hasahya, attached to FFU survived with serious injuries and he was admitted at Mpigi Health Center IV for medical attention.

Ms Lydia Tumushabe, the Katonga regional police spokeswoman told reporters then that the driver of the speeding car, one Charles Tuhimbise, 60, lost control and knocked the two officers on duty before overturning at the check point.

Two months before that, another officer attached to Field Force Unit in Lira District died and four of his colleagues injured after the car they were travelling in overturned in Kapchorwa District in January this this year.

The Sipi region Police Spokesperson, Mr Fred Chesang identified the deceased as L/AIP Oyuru. He died on the spot when the car they were travelling in overturned after skidding off the road at Thepkwatit village in Kawowo Sub County along Kapchorwa-Bulambuli highway.

In July last year, two police officers and a suspect died in a motor accident at Magamaga trading centre along Iganga - Jinja highway.

D/ AIP Emmanuel Mawa attached to General Crime at CID headquarters, D / Sgt Dick Magara from General Crime CID headquarters and Phillip Wadambwa died on July 2, 2020 when the car they were travelling in collided with a trailer.

Two months before, two police officers attached to Bushenyi police station died in a road accident in Hima town along Kasese-Fort Portal road.

The Rwenzori West police spokesperson, Mr Vincent Twesigye said on May 14, 2020 that the car in which the officers were travelling lost control and rammed into another stationary vehicle.

He identified the officers as Wilson Mbusa and Daniel Kule who were travelling in a police pickup Reg.no. UP 7527.