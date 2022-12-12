Poor govt funding frustrating our work, traditional healers say 

The National Traditional Healers and Herbalists organization has cited poor government funding as the major challenge frustrating their movement in all districts in Uganda aimed at registering traditional healers and sensitizing masses on anti-humane sacrifice measures.

Mr Mayanja Mugisa, the organization’s director for the anti-human sacrifice unit notes that “despite government giving his office documents allowing them conduct the said activities, they have not received money from government to enable their efficacy.”

According to him, 2018 was the last time they received support from government when the late Gen Elly Tumwine personally extended the offer.

“And that Shs20million was his personal money. He gave it to us after numerous engagements with him on the need to fight human sacrifice in the country,” Mr Mayanja said on Monday.

Mr Mugusha admits that the task ahead of them weighs more than their pockets can afford.

“We are supposed to register all traditional healers in districts and inform the community through meetings on how they can fight human sacrifice in their areas,” Mr. Mayanja explained adding that: “We want to totally eliminate this vice amongst our communities.”

The Ugandan law prescribes maximum penalties that may include life in jail for a person involved in human sacrifice.

By March 2022, 132 incidents of human sacrifices had been reported to National Traditional Healers and Herbalists- that figure accounting for cases in the past three years.

Mr Joseph Mujana, a parent in Masindi District says the passing of the Prevention and Prohibition of Human Sacrifice Act helped communities to have the backing of the law to protect their children from this evil act.