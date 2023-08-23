Poor teamwork blamed for failure of manifesto implementation

The permanent secretary in the Office of the President, Mr Yunus Kakande, has blamed the slow implementation of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party manifesto on the lack of teamwork among different local government teams.

Addressing local government politicians and technical staff from central region at the National Leadership Institute (NALI) in Kyankwanzi District on Monday, Mr Kakande said officials working in isolation and others blaming each other for different issues are hindering effective service delivery at the grassroots level.

The politicians and technical staff are in Kyankwanzi for a week-long retreat organised by the government. The retreat commenced on Monday.

“The NRM manifesto is a government programme that will work for your people. Don’t get scared but join the service delivery teams to boost economic transformation. Your supporters need better services and will not shy away from the different government services,” he said.

He added that one of the biggest challenges affecting the people in the central region is land disputes.

Issue

“In Mubende District, where two people were killed by a mob over land-related disputes, the district leaders, who include the local councils, MPs (Members of Parliament), RDCs (resident district commissioners), police, LC5 chairperson knew the gravity of the problem but did not play their part. You need to embrace teamwork to deliver better output,” Mr Kakande said.

Ms Minsa Kabanda, the Minister for Kampala, who represented the Minister for Presidency, Ms Mary Babalanda, said many government programmes are first implemented in the central region.

“When programmes fail in the central region, the rest of the country will suffer. It is unfortunate that some of the RDCs are reportedly involved in land conflicts in their respective areas,” she said.

The retreat, according to Mr Willis Bashasha, the director of Manifesto Implementation Unit in the Office of the President, is aimed at assessing and evaluating the progress of the manifesto commitments so far delivered by the NRM government.

“We have the RDCs, LC5 chairpersons, mayors and CAOs from the 27 local governments from central region. This is the core team tasked with the supervisory and implementation roles of the NRM manifesto,” he said.

Political analysts say unfilled pledges, coupled with rampant evictions partly contributed to NRM’s dismal performance in the central region during the 2021 General Election.