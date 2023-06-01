Potholes, driver indiscipline escalate jam in Kampala, says traffic police chief

The Kampala Metropolitan Traffic Police Commander has raised concern over the alarming increase in traffic congestion within Uganda’s capital due to deteriorating road conditions marked by potholes on major streets.

According to traffic police chief SSP Rogers Kawuma Nsereko, potholes are a long-standing problem in Kampala and have reached an unprecedented level, leading to slower traffic flow.

"The abundance of potholes has become a serious concern for both motorists and drivers who are forced to slow down to maneuver around these potholes, resulting in a ripple effect of traffic congestion throughout the city," SSP Kawuma says.

SSP Kawuma says these potholes have become a significant contributor to the traffic congestion plaguing Kampala, causing delays, frustration, and even accidents.

SSP Kawuma also denounced some errant traffic law offenders who often resort to intimidation tactics, brandishing firearms in an attempt to evade traffic regulations and intimidate traffic officers.

"Instances of driver indiscipline, where individuals intimidate traffic officers with guns, have become increasingly prevalent and this behavior not only endangers the lives of traffic officers but also disrupts the smooth operation of traffic management," SSP Kawuma told journalists at the African Center for media excellence offices in Kampala on May 31.



SSP Kawuma called for immediate action from the authorities, urging a comprehensive approach to address both the pothole problem and the issue of driver indiscipline.

He emphasized “need for increased funding to repair and maintain the roads, as well as enhanced training and support for traffic officers.”

In April this year, President Museveni instructed the Ministry of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development to immediately disburse Shs6billion to the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) for the urgent repair of potholes and general road maintenance.