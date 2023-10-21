Power, potential of mind explored in art exhibition

A month-long group art exhibition title Might Minds by six artists is a thought-provoking display of contemporary art that explores the power and potential of the human mind.

The exhibition that opened at the Umoja Art Gallery in Kampala on September 23, and closes on October 23, aims to examine the intricate workings of the mind and its impact on our perception, emotions and behaviour.

The artworks on display delve into a wide range of themes such as memory, imaginations, consciousness and the subconscious. Some pieces challenge the traditional notions of realty and invite the viewer to question boundaries between the physical and mental realm. Others explore the interconnectedness of different minds and the collective power of shared thoughts and ideas.

The artists whose works are on display are Makano Bwato, a Congolese refugee in Uganda; Paul Kasambeko, a Ugandan known by his sobriquet Kaspa; Yusuf Ssali, a Ugandan based in the US, Mosoud Kibwana, a Tanzanian; Alhussain Hazim, a Sudanese based in Qatar; and Yusuf Ngula, a Ugandan.

Crying black tears

Bwato has five paintings, including: Where Do I Belong, I Be Girl, For Men’s Mental Health, Boom For Poor, and Transfuture. His series titled Profits, depicting a white big eye crying black tears, talks more about corruption, how governments and people are corrupted, as well as how the society as a whole is corrupted.

“Most of the works in this series are inner reflections of myself,” Bwato says, adding, “You can see the constant white big eye crying black tears. That eye symbolises the third eye, and I believe the third eye is the eye that sees the future and mine was crying black tears because at some point in my life, I felt lost, my future looked darker than I ever thought...”

Bwato said he was super depressed and frustrated “because I feared my past and most importantly my future.” He went on to reveal that his fears made him realise “ it was my responsibility to respond.”

Makano Bwato’s Transfuture.

Expressing emotions

Ssali’s six paintings include: Untitled, Summer Camping, Long Awaited Days, State of Mind, The Letters We Wrote, and Unsent Letters. According to him, The Letters We Wrote and Unsent Letters explore the theme of expressing one’s mind and emotions through the act of writing during mental situations.

The Letters We Wrote particularly depicts a series of abstract forms on a canvas, with each form resembling a crumpled and torn piece of paper. It ultimately symbolises discarded and unfinished letters. The colours used in the painting are vibrant and expressive, representing the intense emotions and thoughts that the artists experienced.

On the other hand, Unsent Letters portrays a more subdued and introspective atmosphere. The painting consists of delicate brushstrokes and muted colours, creating a sense of serenity and calmness. The canvas is populated with blurred figures, as if the artist is attempting to capture the fleeting thoughts and emotions within their mind.

Ssali further discloses that Long Awaited Days invites viewers to embark on a personal journey within their own minds, encouraging them to embrace and process a mélange of emotions. It serves as a poignant reminder that life’s beauty lies not only in the fleeting moments of joy, but also in the valuable lessons learned from acknowledging and confronting our past.

Power of art

Kasambeko, who is an abstract expressionism artist, has nine paintings that tell the power of art in its various forms. They include: Field of Passion, Adrift, Night Walk, Underlying Beauty, Sunny Mindset, Untamed Feelings, Medley Thoughts, From the distance, and Place of Reflection.

Kasambeko says Place of Reflection is about the power of art to transform us to different worlds, evoke emotions, and inspire us in ways that can feel almost magical. Art has the ability to capture the essence of the moment, a feeling, or an idea, and communicate it to others in a way that words cannot.

According to the abstract expressionism artist, Sunny Mindset tells of art’s magical way of capturing emotions, telling stories and bringing a sense of tranquility to our lives.

“So, that’s why for this painting, I chose the use of brilliant colours that evoke happiness, joy and make you feel at peace,” he says.

Adrift is about how art can act as a form of escapism. Kasambeko adds that art “allows us to momentarily escape from the pressures and stresses of everyday life and immerse ourselves in a different world.”

He claims to have found “a language of freedom of expression where words cannot work as intended.”

On the Field of Passion, Kasambeko says the artwork is about the power of art to set us free in many ways.

“It helps us express ourselves and emotions without limitations and judgment,” he says, adding, “In this particular painting, I was exploring my innermost thoughts and feelings, giving my audience a sense of liberation and release.”

Mosoud Kibwana’s The inner strength.

Icon of globalisation

Hazim’s three paintings, which include Untitled, Hot Topic 5, and Hope Topic, speak to the impact of globalisation on the cultural identity of societies. The aforesaid societies get cultural specificity and local heritage through the power and influence of the microphone.

“My choice of the microphone was as an iconic symbol of globalisation. When we watch a prominent political figure on television, we see that all news agencies from different parts of the world are competing to place the microphone in front of him in a chaotic manner, and these microphones, with their different colours and logos, form a unique iconic scene,” he opines, adding: “It seems to me that microphones are shorthand for the countries of the world. That is why I describe the microphone as an icon of globalisation.”

Kibwana has three artworks made of pieces of fabric on canvas and acrylics. They are: Responsibility, Dilemma, and The Inner Strength. Responsibility is the duties that one should carry out that have been turned into capital to make others weak. This is done by using ways to divide people and hurt those who decided to manage their positions.