Pr Ssempa slams Dr Stella Nyanzi over Oulanyah death poems

Pr Martin Ssempa, the Parliamentary Chaplain for the Born-again legislators, has slammed activists Dr Stella Nyanzi, over her remarks about the deceased former Parliament Speaker Jacob Oulanyah.

His criticism came after Dr Nyanazi who fled to exiled in Germany wrote and posted a poem titled “WE SHALL DANCE AT THE NEWS OF DEATH” and another one titled “ANOTHER YES MAN DIED!” on her Facebook page on March 21 and March 22, respectively.

In the March 21 poem, a day after Oulanyah’s death was announced by President Museveni, Dr Nyanzi, in a post with the picture of Oulanyah, wrote that “an enabler of the oppressors is dead.”

“…Smear shea butter onto your black skin. Soak your white tight power bra in Jik bleach. Come let me beat the dandruff out of your plaits. We are dancing the larakaraka dance of joy! An enabler of our oppressors is dead,” she wrote.

Speaking to mourners at Oulanyah’s home in Muyenga, Kampala on Monday night, Pr Ssempa, said:

“I apologize for the poems written by Stella Nyanzi, celebrating the death of this great man. I apologize for the posts which were made that we shouldn’t have taken the Hon Speaker for treatment. I am sorry and I want to put justice on the Heaven and on the earth, each of those was evil. It should have never been said.”

Oulanyah died in America’s University of Washington medical center on March 20 after he was airlifted in February for treatment because of cancer.