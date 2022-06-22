President Museveni agrees to lift ban on DGF

President Museveni has agreed to lift the ban he imposed on Democratic Governance Facility (DGF), a civil society funding body, whose activities were suspended last year.

In a press statement issued by the Presidential Press Unit, Museveni made the commitment Wednesday in Kampala while meeting the Danish Minister for Development Cooperation, Flemming Møller Mortensen.

It is almost two years ever since Museveni suspended DGF accusing it of operating a multibillion donor fund without the government being represented in its decision-making structures.

“The president's promise came following an appeal by Hon. Mortensen and the Danish Ambassador who said that the project has only six months left to elapse. The President said he would formally communicate the position to the relevant government departments,” the press statement reads in part.

Ever since DGF was suspended, a number of meetings have been held between the European Union donor countries that pool together the Fund’s resources and senior government officials. However, up until now, no concrete results have been realized.

Meanwhile, Mr Museveni assured Danish investors of the available markets of Uganda, East African, Africa, US and China, among others. He saluted Denmark for commercializing milk in Uganda. Mr Mortensen promised to give Uganda support in the area of irrigation in order to stabilize agriculture.

Danish Minister for Development Cooperation, Flemming Møller Mortensen speaks during a meeting with president Museveni in Kampala