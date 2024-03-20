President, Prince Edward discuss trade

President Museveni has expressed his eagerness to collaborate with British investors and attract more tourists from the United Kingdom, highlighting the potential for mutual growth and prosperity.



The President made the remarks while meeting the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, at State House Entebbe on March 18.

He informed the Prince that he specifically tasked the British High Commissioner to Uganda, Ambassador Kate Airey, to facilitate these endeavours, underscoring the priority placed on fostering partnerships in business and tourism.

“Your Highness, I tasked Ms Airey to bring me investors, British companies and tourists. That is what I am interested in from her. Then we have our Commonwealth cooperation, otherwise, it is mainly investments and tourists from the UK,” the President said.

Prince Edward, a member of the British Royal family, is the youngest child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip.

Prince Edward expressed interest in Uganda, saying he would return with his family to explore the country further. He particularly noted his desire to visit Uganda’s famed gorillas.

Prince Edward also shared insights into the Commonwealth’s efforts to engage the youth through leadership programmes.

“We are also trying to encourage the Commonwealth to work more with the young people through youth leadership programme, which was passed during the last Chogm,” said Prince Edward, who is the chair and patron of The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award, a title that was previously held by his late father, Prince Philip, who founded the programme in 1956.

He emphasised the transformative impact this youth initiative has had on hundreds of young people, noting that it has empowered them to effect positive change within their communities.

“We are happy to come back here to Uganda; I was last here in 2011. Through this youth programme, we believe in youth without limits, regardless of background, culture, or ability. We believe in bringing communities together, sharing skills and creating opportunities,” the Prince said.

Mr Blick William, the chairperson of the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Uganda, elaborated on the organisation’s mission, which is to empower young Ugandans through service and skill development.

The President accepted the role of patron for the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Uganda, recognising the importance of nurturing the next generation of leaders and change-makers.