Primary Seven pupil found hanging dead



Acting North Bukedi Regional Police spokesperson Samuel Semewo identified the victim as a Primary Seven pupil at Kamonkoli Mixed Boarding and Day Primary School.

The victim was staying with her paternal aunt Peace Mugala and her husband Jackson Nyege, the village vice chairperson.

The village chairperson, Mr Stephen Kebba, confirmed the incident, saying the girl’s body was found hanging on an avocado tree in her aunt’s compound under unclear circumstances.

“We are total shock for a girl of that age to commit suicide by hanging. It’s very unfortunate,” he said.

The head teacher of Kamonkoli Mixed Day and Boarding Primary School, Mr Fred Muduko, said the death of their pupil threw the entire school community in shock.

“We strongly condemn the pupil’s decision to commit suicide. This wasn’t the best alternative to address her concerns. This is unfortunate and regrettable,” he said.

The victim’s motive was not established by press time, but Mr Semewo said they were still investigating the incident.

“People, including teenagers facing challenges beyond their control should always seek counselling from relevant authorities instead of taking their lives,” he said.

Ms Mugala said she was also shocked to learn that her niece had committed suicide because she had not shown any sign of a troubled person.

Police took the body to Mbale Regional Referral Hospital for a post-mortem before it was handed over to the relatives for burial. She was buried at Namusango Village, Kamonkoli Sub-county, Budaka District.