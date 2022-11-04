Shock after another student hangs self

Police in Mubende District are investigating circumstances under which a Senior One student at Kasenyi Secondary School committed suicide

According to police preliminary investigations, Julius Ssekiziyivu, 15, a day scholar hanged himself a few minutes after returning from school for reasons not yet established. By the time Sekiziyivu committed suicide, he was still wearing his school uniform.

The incident occurred on Thursday at about 6pm in Kasenyi-Caltex Village, Mubende District.

Wamala Regional Police Spokesperson, Ms Rachel Kawala said on Thursday evening the deceased approached one Pius, a neighbour to them and asked him for a rope.

“When the boy went to Pius’s home, he inquired where he was grazing his goats, he was directed where the goats were and a few minutes later, his body was found dangling on a mango tree located on church land. It is believed that he used one of the ropes tying the goats to hang himself,” she said.

The deceased, according to Kawala was staying with his maternal uncle Lawrence Ssenyonga. The detectives have since recorded statements from both Pius and the deceased’s uncle.

Ms Kawala urged parents and guardians to always keep an eye on teens that are depressed and always feel free to talk to their children to know what might be affecting them.

Ssekiziyivu's death comes barely two days after another student at Bukoyo Secondary School reportedly committed suicide on Wednesday.