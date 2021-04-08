Prince Ssimbwa dies two years after surviving MV Templar boat accident

By JAMES KABENGWA More by this Author

Prince Arnold Simbwa, one of the survivors of the November 24, 2018 MV Templar boat accident on Lake Victoria, has died.

Ssimbwa, the son of Prince David Ggolooba, the elder brother of Kabaka Ronald Mutebi died on Thursday at Nsambya hospital in Kampala.

"He died of a stroke at Nsambya hospital this morning," his close friend and old student of Nkumba Primary School, Mr Godfrey Ssekisonge told this reporter.

A stroke occurs when the blood supply to part of your brain is interrupted or reduced, preventing brain tissue from getting oxygen and nutrients. It is considered as a medical emergency, and prompt treatment is crucial.

Days after the accident which claimed the lives of more than 30 people near Mutima Beach on Lake Victoria, Prince Ssimbwa, a businessman and events organiser, on December 2, 2018 shared his harrowing testimony with a congregation at Victory Christian Centre, where he gave his life to Christ and became a born-again Christian.



