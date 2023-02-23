Prioritise learning of local languages in schools - Mayiga

The Katikkiro (prime minister) of Buganda, Mr Charles Peter Mayiga, has urged the Education Policy Review Commission (EPRC) to prioritise the learning of local languages and vocational skills in schools.

Speaking to the media after a meeting with officials from the EPRC led by former Education minister Amanya Mushega at Bulange Mengo in Kampala yesterday, Mr Mayiga said this will help reduce unemployment in the country.

He added that students should first learn local languages before learning others.

“We suggest that regional languages should be taught in their respective regions… local languages must be compulsory up to Primary Seven and products sold in specific regions must have local labels,” Mr Mayiga said.

He added: “There is no country that can survive without a language. It is through the language that we communicate with the world and define our identity and express our history and culture”.

The Katikkiro noted that there is a need to push for quality education across the country so that even learners in rural areas can compete with those in urban schools.

“I urge all stakeholders to work tooth and nail to ensure that we improve the infrastructure and the quality of all segments related to education. Teachers must be supported as much as possible in terms of their economic and social well-being,” he said.

He added that all teachers should be paid well and be helped to acquire better education to teach learners better.

Mr Mushega said they are taking a comprehensive look at the education sector, adding that the review is important for the future of the country.

“If you can develop the human resource and learners are taught about natural resources, any abuse of such resource will not be done because they will be aware of their importance,” he said.

He said the priorities of the commission include the duration of education cycles at different levels and absenteeism of teachers and learners from schools.