Katikkiro tips govt on effective communication

The Katikkiro (prime minister) of Buganda, Mr Charles Peter Mayiga, has advised the government to translate all laws and policies into local languages so that the people can understand them.

Mr Mayiga said that of the 46 million Ugandans, only three million understand English, yet most development programmes and policies are in the English language.

This publication could not independently verify the claim.

“The most logical thing is translating laws and policies into local languages so that they can be followed, but unfortunately, even the speeches delivered by most leaders in the country do not precisely convey the messages they want to communicate,” he said.

Mr Mayiga made the remarks during the Public Relations Association of Uganda (PRAU) Gala night at the Skyz Hotel in Naguru, Kampala, last Thursday.

The Katikkiro added that in Buganda Kingdom, they have used public relations effectively to mobilise Kabaka’s subjects to participate in activities such as the revival of coffee planting and the Kabaka’s Birthday Run.

“People who think critically, understand the mother language. Uganda needs unity and effective public relations can lead to unity. Use the public relations infrastructure to achieve your objectives because people follow that which is of benefit to them if communicated effectively in their mother language,” he said.