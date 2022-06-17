Prison warder shoots girlfriend dead, turns gun on self

Police in Mbarara District are investigating circumstances under which a prisons warder killed his girlfriend, before taking his own life in a love gone sour .

Aloysius Chemutai, 27, a Prisons warder attached to Kakiika Prison in Mbarara, is said to have shot dead Magdalena Adong,24, a wardress attached to Prison Academy and Training School Luzira on Monday.

Adong had reportedly gone to check on him.

The Mbarara regional spokesperson, Mr Samson Kasasira, in a statement said the duo had been in a relationship.

“The two officers have been in a relationship and Adong paid a visit to Chemutai at Kakiika prison on Saturday. But on Monday while on duty, the warder shot and killed Adong,” he said. He then shot himself on the head.

An SMG Rifle with 24 rounds of ammunition and three cartridges of the discharged bullets were discovered from the scene of crime.

According to the Prisons spokesperson, Mr Frank Mbaine, the two officers met at Prison Academy and Training School Luzira, where they underwent training.

“This is not an isolated case because we have had about three incidences involving security officers killing each other. It is unfortunate that there is no one to tell the whole story of why such a murder occurred,” he said.

Mr Kasasira said they had not registered such incidents this year.