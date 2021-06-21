Private sector foundation boss, Gideon Badagawa dies at 54

By Dorothy Nakaweesi More by this Author

Private Sector Foundation of Uganda (PSFU), executive director Gideon Badagawa has died.

Mr Badagawa is said to have died this morning at Mulago national referral hospital where he had been admitted for days.

“The Board, Management and Staff of the Private Sector Foundation of Uganda (PSFU), with deep sorrow regret to announce the untimely death of their executive director, Mr Gideon Badagawa, who passed away this morning Monday June 21st, 2021, in Mulago Hospital,” Dr Elly Karuhanga, PSFU board chairman said in a statement issued Monday morning.

Mr Karuhanga further revealed that Badagawa’s Ms Susan Birungi Badagawa has also been battling for her life alongside her husband in hospital and only last week lost her father to Covid 19.

Background

Badagawa, 54 was born in Muyiira village in Nambale Sub -County, Iganga District, to Mr and Ms Isabirye Badagawa. His father is a retired Grade II Magistrate.

Badagawa was the fourth child in a family of 12 and a Statistician by training. He went to school at Busoga College Mwiri, Makerere College School and later joined Makerere University in 1988 for his first degree in Statistics.

Mr Badagawa had a Master’s degree in Development Economics from the ISS The Hague in the Netherlands and a post graduate diploma in Environment Management from the Maastricht School of Management in the Netherlands.

He taught at the ISAE, in the department of Planning and Applied Statistics from 1992 until 2000 when he joined PSFU as Senior Policy Analyst.

He later rose through the ranks as Manager and Director for policy advocacy before proceeding to work with Uganda Manufacturers’ Association as Executive Director in 2008.

