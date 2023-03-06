Prof Kaleebu recognised for fighting coronavirus
- His efforts were recognised by the Rotary Club of Kampala Ssese Islands.
Pontiano Kaleebu, the director of the Uganda Virus Research Institute, has been honored for playing a leading role in curbing the spread of Covid-19.
His efforts were recognised by the Rotary Club of Kampala Ssese Islands last week.
“He was nominated for this award because of the leading role he played in educating us as Ugandans and the world at large about the Covid-19 virus during the pandemic,” Ms Hellen Nanteza Kawesa, the presidential adviser for the Rotary Club of Kampala Ssese Islands, said.
“As Prof Kaleebu elaborated on the dynamics and hard facts about the virus, he remained professional, calm, and collected and encouraged us to protect ourselves and to fight the virus from within our homes. He simplified science for the common person,’’ she added.
In his appreciation remarks, Prof Kaleebu applauded the rotary for recognising his work.
He added that workers at the virus institute are unsung heroes and receiving an award from the rotarians gives him the strength to do more work.
Professor Pontiano was not the only one who took home an award. Ms Emma Lugujjo also walked home with an accolade for her outstanding contribution in the education of persons from various walks of life.
Ms Luguijo worked as the headteacher of Green Hill Academy from 1994 to 2007, Deputy Headteacher of Makerere College School [1984 to 1993], and Assistant Headteacher at Kololo SS [1981 to 1983], among other schools.
Charity hero
Another nominee was Mr Musa Baale, who was recognised for his selflessness and love for community work.
Lt Col Dr Henry Kyobe Bbosa was also nominated for his outstanding leadership role following the outbreak of Covid-19.
About Pro Kaleebu
According to Rotarians, Prof Kaleebu is known for his remarkable contributions towards understanding the HIV virus, immune response to HIV and vaccine development in the African Context. His main research interests are protective immune responses, viral diversity, and resistance to antiretroviral drugs. Professor Kaleebu has also contributed to research on other viruses such as Ebola, and Rift Valley Fever. He co-authored more than 360 publications in peer-reviewed scientific journals and book chapters. He is also the co-founded of the UVRI-IAVI HIV vaccine programme with IAVI, which has contributed to HIV vaccine research. Among other celebrated awards that Prof Kaleebu received is the Uganda Independence Anniversary Medal during the 2022 Labour Day celebrations.