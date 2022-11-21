Cleric asks Prof Ogwang to develop herbal cure for erectile dysfunction

A senior marriage counsellor and clergy attached to Ankole Diocese, the Rev Stephen Bamutungire, has appealed to the founder of Jena Herbals Limited, Prof Patrick Ogwang, to research and develop herbal medicine that can help treat erectile dysfunction, especially among young married men.

The Rev Bamutungire said he has conducted several marital counselling sessions and he is overwhelmed by the number of women who continue to flock his office or share their concerns on his Twitter page, complaining about what he described as ‘bedroom issues’.

Marriages suffering

“You are a research-oriented person, please do something from the forest to help these young couples and save their marriages. Sex is a big issue, especially among corporates, they are really suffering. These couples between the ages of 25 and 45 come to me complaining that their husbands cannot perform in the bedroom. They can’t sustain intimacy,” Rev Bamutungire said at the weekend.

He made the appeal during a ceremony in Kampala where individuals were awarded for their impact in fighting Covid-19. The event was organised by Medics for Faith Association.

The cleric observed that the problem could be beyond diet or stress.

“They are young men, they eat well, and they go to the gym and look good. They are seductive but when they are in the bedroom, they can’t perform. It seems this is not just a stress-related or diet issue, but one that needs a deeper solution that can be addressed medically,” he said. The Rev Bamutungire also said during post marital counselling, some men usually seek his advice on how to improve their sexuality.

In his reponse,Prof Ogwang mainly attributed erectile failures to stress.

“Young people are stressed because of finances, family, and work-related issues. When you are stressed, your brain cannot work well and the brain is the master of everything. Erection starts from the brain. If the brain is tired, you cannot erect as well,” he said.