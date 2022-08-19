Prof Rugumayo appointed chancellor of Moon University

President Museveni has appointed Professor Edward Bitanywaine Rugumayo as the new Chancellor of Mountains of the Moon University (MMU) on a four-year term; subsequent to recommendation by the University Council.

The University Secretary, Mr Edmond Kagambe, in an August 18, 2022 memo to all staff, students and all other stakeholders of the University, commended the President for appointing Rugumayo and recognising his services.

“We are thankful to His Excellency, the President of Uganda and the University Council for recognising Professor Edward Bitanywaine Rugumayo’s distinguished service as a Politician, diplomat, author, academic and environmentalist and granting him the opportunity to serve Mountains of the Moon University as first Chancellor as a Public University,” he said.

Prior to his appointment, Prof Rugumayo was serving as chancellor for the same university when it was still private until July 1 this year when it was officially taken over by the government to become the 10th public university.

A chancellor is the Titular Head of the University and presides at all assemblies, confers degrees, other academic titles and distinctions of the University.

Prof Rugumayo together with Fr Albert Byaruhanga, Prof Oswald Ndoleriire, Justice Seith Manyindo, and Mr Tom Butiime among others, mooted the idea that started Mountains of the Moon University in 2005.

He has been the Chancellor and Chairperson Board of Directors since then.



