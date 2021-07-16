Museveni retires seven permanent secretaries

By Job Bwire More by this Author

President Museveni has sent at least seven permanent secretaries into retirement in a new reshuffle.

According to the president, the retires who include; Christine Guwatudde Kintu from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), Pius Wakabi from Ministry of Agriculture, Patrick Mugoya from Foreign Affairs Ministry and Ms Jane Kibirige, the Clerk to Parliament, have been retired in public interest.

Others are Kivumbi Lutaaya who previously served as principal private secretary to the Vice President, Benon Mutambi from ministry of Internal Affairs and Mr David Ebong from Ministry of Science Technology and Innovation.

“By the powers given to President by Article 99,172 (1) (a) of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda and the Uganda Public Service Standing Order (A-n), I hereby retire the following Permanent Secretaries in the Public Interest," reads part of a statement signed by President Museveni and issued by his press team Thursday evening.

Ms Guwatudde has been replaced by Keith Muhakanizi who has been serving as PS, Ministry of Finance and Secretary to the Treasury. Mr Muhakanizi has been replaced by Makerere University Business School (MUBs) don, Ramathan Ggoobi.

Patrick Mugoya

Mr Wakabi has been replaced by Maj Gen David Kyomukama while Ms Kibirige will hand over to former Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs Adolf Mwesige.

Mr Mutambi has been replaced by Lt Gen Joseph Musanyufu while Lutaaya will hand over to Alex Kakooza.

Mr Mugoya has been replaced by Mr Vincent Bagiire.

At the time of her retirement, Ms Guwatudde is still battling charges related to irregularities in the procurement of the Covid-19 relief food during last year’s virus-induced lockdown.



