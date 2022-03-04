Public warned about rising kidney complications

A senior nephrologist has warned of rising kidney complications and advised people to eat foods that help in controlling blood sugar and a lower-sodium diet.

Research shows that this diet plan, which emphasizes vegetables, fruit, low-fat dairy, whole grains, fish, and nuts -- and limits salt, meat, and sweets -- helps lower blood sugar.

The medical expert said the public needs access to clean water, exercise, eat a healthy diet, control the use of tobacco and live in a conducive environment in order to maintain good kidney health.

Dr Srinivas Murphy, a consultant nephrology and transplant physician at the Kenyan based Mediheal Group of hospitals, yesterday said kidney diseases are a result overweight, uncontrolled diabetes and of high blood pressure, but can also be genetic .

“Once you are diseased, nothing comes out. The doctors should always alert the patients about the functionality of their kidneys. Also, patients should always comply to the medical advice to avoid extreme effects,” he said.

Dr Murphy, who was speaking at a media breakfast meeting in Kampala, added: “The lifestyle, choices that you make on diet and the salt you use lead to high blood pressure. We advise people to take lesser salt.”

The specialist also advised the public to minimise consumption of preserved foods and carry out regular medical checkups.

Nephrologists are medical professionals who diagnose, treat, and manage acute and chronic kidney problems and diseases.

On March 10, Uganda will join the rest of the world to commemorate the World Kidney Day under the theme Kidney health for all.

The day is aimed at educating the public on kidney care.

Statistics show that at least 1 out of 10 adult people across the world suffer kidney disease and that if left untreated can be deadly.

Dr Murphy explained that while early detection allows for disease care and management, to help prevent morbidity and mortality. Mr Gokul Prem Kumar, the vice president of Mediheal hospital, said since 2018 they have handled 210 cases of kidney transplants and that they plan to establish a medical facility.