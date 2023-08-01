Pupil gang raped in Kibuku

The territorial police in Kibuku District in Eastern Uganda is investigating a case in which a 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang raped by three men.



Police told Monitor that the victim, a pupil at Nankodo Islamic Primary School and a resident of Nankodo Town Centre, Nankodo Sub- County in Kibuku District whose name cannot be disclosed because she is a minor, was raped on July 31.



Bukedi North Region Police Spokesperson, SP Immaculate Alaso, said that on Monday at about 12am and 1am at Nankodo 11 Village, the victim escaped from home and went to a disco hall from where she was raped by unknown men.



“She went to the disco and she met some people. They took her to the bush and abused her. She was abandoned there in a bad condition. Upon regaining consciousness and having heard a voice coming from a nearby road, she reached out for help,”SP Alaso said.



Ms Alaso said the victim was taken to a nearby home, and later her relatives were notified.



Police said a case of rape was registered at Kasasira Police Post.