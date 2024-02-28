PWDs to benefit from Shs423m UK Rights Fund

The British High Commission has told Persons With Disabilities (PWDs), to take advantage of the 85,000 Pound sterling (about Shs423m) Disability Rights Fund, to demand their rights from the government.

Speaking at an awards ceremony to recognize outstanding work of young people in the disability space on Friday, Ms Kate Airey the British High Commissioner to Uganda said the British government has created the Disability Rights Fund to support people with disabilities to speak out for themselves about issues that affect them.

“You heard them say there is nothing to discuss about us without us. It is not for me to advocate for their skills. They should be part of the political space, media space, and education. It is up to PWDs to speak for themselves from sexual health to other services, they should know what they need. Their voices need to be heard,” she said.

She added that two and a half years ago when their Chevening Scholars returned from their studies in the United Kingdom, they found the need to enhance inclusive education in the country after realizing that of the estimated 14 per cent of children born with disabilities, only 4 per cent are at school.

“We are taking the lead to ensure that the government comes up with an open door policy giving people with disabilities equal rights and access to all services. Through the Girls Education Challenge, we have been able to educate about 2,500 children with disabilities,” Ms Airey said.

Ms Safia Nalule, the Chairperson of the Equal Opportunities Commission, said it is sad that some children are condemned to death when they are detected with some disabilities.

“I am disabled but I was not condemned to a school of disabled children that is how I managed to survive. I have a network of many people I can rely on. Let us use this opportunity to get some of those children who can use hearing aids to attend school. To those who are profoundly deaf, let the government do the assessment and train teachers who can train them,” she said.