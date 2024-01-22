Queries after lawyer shoots guard dead

A case in which a lawyer shot dead a guard at a sports ground in Bweyogerere, Wakiso District, has elicited questions on the incident.

The lawyer, who has been detained for shooting the unarmed private security guard dead, has claimed that the incident was a mistake.

Police, however, are holding him on murder charges.

Mr Sam Ahamya is alleged to have shot dead Nekeon Buruga, who was guarding King’s Park Rugby Club at Kakajjo Zone, Bweyogerere Division in Kira Municipality, Wakiso District on Saturday evening.

Police sources said Ahamya told detectives that when he signed out the pistol, he didn’t know that its magazine had been inserted.

“He said he tried safety precautions thinking that the pistol was empty. He said when he pulled the trigger to confirm that no bullet was in the chamber, the pistol discharged a bullet and injured the guard,” a police source said.

Ahamya, a popular rugby supporter, had gone to watch the Uganda Cup Rugby finals in which Heathens beat Rams 57 to 22 at King’s Park Rugby Club.

Buruga’s body was delivered to Kampala Capital City Authority City Mortuary at Mulago hospital for a post mortem.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesman Luke Owoyesigyire said Ahamya is detained and the killer gun has been recovered.

“We are currently holding him on murder charges as investigations continue. Our forensic teams have done their work. What we are doing right now is piecing up the information gathered to corroborate everything,” Mr Owoyesigyire said.

The suspect allegedly used a privately-owned gun, which he said he had held for more than three years.

A pistol with its magazine containing all rounds (bullets) weighs heavier than one without a magazine, raising questions on how the Ahamya did not know whether it was loaded or not.

Similarly, it remains puzzling why the lawyer tested the rifle while pointing in the direction of the security guard.

Police investigators have tasked him to provide its licence, which they are yet to get.

It is alleged the suspect went to the rugby club for a game. He allegedly left the gun with the security officer at the checkpoint and entered for the game.

Hours later, he returned at the checkpoint and picked the gun which he subjected to safety precautions, but ended up allegedly shooting the guard, who was nearby.

Mr Owoyesigyire said the suspect, the police officers who were at the scene and other eyewitnesses have already recorded statements.

Some of the eyewitnesses had contradictory narratives.

An eyewitness told this newspaper that the suspect picked his gun from the check point and walked to pick his vehicle.

“The guard was new at the club. He blocked the suspect from entering the club with the pistol. It isn’t allowed to enter the club with a gun. The suspect declined to hand over his gun again for keeping. It is where the scuffle started. The suspect removed his pistol and shot the guard and died at the scene,” the witness said.

Police officers, including the officer-in-charge of Bweyogerere Police Station, who were deployed at the venue, responded in minutes and disarmed the suspect before arresting him.

Mr Owoyesigyire neither denied nor confirmed that they received the contradicting narrative from some witnesses.

He said whoever witnessed the shooting should bring up information to the investigators to enable them to get to the conclusion of the case.

“We have the experts who can reconstruct how the incident happened. Whether it was an accident or not, the experts will use their expertise to know,” he said.

Past incidents

Incidents of misuse of privately-owned guns are on the increase.

On November 2, 2023, businessman Henry Katanga was murdered in his home in Mbuya using his firearm.

His widow, Molly Katanga, the deceased’s daughters Martha Nkwanzi and Patricia Kakwanzi were charged with offences related to the murder of Katanga.

In November 2016, Matthew Kanyamunyu shot Kenneth Akena during a road rage. Kanyamunyu was later convicted and sentenced to five years in jail for manslaughter in November 2020.