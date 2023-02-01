Radio station manager arrested for assaulting presenter

Police in Kanungu District have arrested a radio station manager over assaulting a female journalist at the same station.

Ms Anita Tumuramye, a female presenter at Kanungu FM was allegedly assaulted by her manager identified as Nelson Kagote Twinamatsiko after she demanded her commission for an advert she brought for the radio station.

According to Tumuramye, she secured the advert on January 26, 2023, worth Shs200,000 which was paid in cash, and was entitled to a commission of Shs40000 in line with the station guidelines. She, however, says that after recording the business, Twinamatsiko declined to release her commission.

She explains that when she tried to inquire from Twinamatsiko about her commission he slapped her on the face which caused the nose to start bleeding. She says that Twinamatsiko continued to drag her to the ground as he continued beating her.

“I could not walk to the police that night for fear of my life. The next morning, I went to the hospital for treatment and got the medical form which I took to the police. He beat me mainly because I demanded my money from him,” she said.

The Kigezi regional police spokesperson, Mr Elly Maate confirmed the arrest of Twinamatsiko,51, saying that investigations into the matter have started.

“Reference to the video circulating, where a lady is being beaten by a man, it was reliably established to have been at Kanungu Fm Radio station, when the victim Anita Tumuramye, 24, a journalist at the same radio station and resident of Katate cell western ward Kanungu town council, reported to have been assaulted by one Nelson Twinamatsiko, 51, the manager at the same radio station and resident of the same above address,” Mr Maate said.

Mr Maate said that after the incident, the victim reported the matter to Kanungu police station under CRB 094/2023 where statements were recorded from her and witnesses.

“The Police visited the scene of the crime and documented details, investigations were carried out and the suspect was summoned to record his statement on Wednesday after which he was detained pending prosecution. Case file compiled and forwarded to Resident State Attorney with the charge sheet for further management,” he said.

According to Ms Tumuramye, her woes started when Twinamatsiko was appointed the manager, relieving her of various roles she was playing at the station.