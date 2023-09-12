Rainstorm : Falling building kills 4-year-old in Kyotera

Police in Kyotera District are investigating circumstances under which a four- year- old boy, Joshem Kasirye, was killed after a building collapsed. The boy was allegedly hit by falling debris following a heavy downpour on September 10.

The building accident, according to eyewitnesses, occurred at around 01:00pm at Ssanje Trading Centre , Kasasa Sub County. Two motorcycles which were parked at the verandah of the building were also destroyed.

"The victim had been told by his father, identified as W DJ John Wagaba, to go and collect a sweater at home which is just a few metres from the father's work station," Mr Nicholas Musiime, a resident of Ssanje Town said on Monday.

Mr Hassan Musooba ,the Kyotera District Police Commander , said even though the building collapsed after a heavy rainstorm, there is need to investigate the engineers who built the house.

"Yes, it rained, but it was only that building which got damaged which points to poor workmanship. Some people build buildings without engaging technical people to do the work,” he said in an interview on Monday.

Mr Musooba also added that all those undertaking construction works should be cautious and mindful about people's lives.

"It's a pity that such an innocent soul was lost. I however urge all those erecting buildings to engage professional people.” he added.

Mr Harold Ssebudde, the Kyotera District Engineer said some people are reluctant to follow standards while erecting buildings.

"As engineers, we endeavour to do our work and advise on what to do, but our clients tend to politicise everything, even the advise we give them. This later results into such accidents,” he said.

Mr Denis Muyunga the Kasasa Sub County Chairperson told the Monitor that he will work with the district technical team to ascertain what went wrong.

"As leaders, our role is to seek advice from the technical team and pass it on to the community so that they are sensitised to avoid more mistakes,” he said.