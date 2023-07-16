Rasta Batio’s tune fades out too soon





June 15 started like any other day for Batilimao Ssetuba, alias Rasta Batio. He was in high spirits after he woke up. His mother remembers him asking for a dressing mirror and a comb. He wanted to look his best.

When Batio bid his loved ones farewell and embarked on his journey to Makerere University, little did they know that they would not see him alive again.

His lifeless body would be discovered at Mulago hospital’s morgue after he went missing for one week.

The circumstances surrounding Rasta Batio’s untimely demise remain shrouded in mystery. Mr Sebastian Ssetuba—Batio’s father—says Mulago hospital told him that his son’s remains were brought in by a police patrol from an undisclosed clinic in Nalukolongo.

The suspicion is that Batio was a victim of a hit-and-run accident.

Known for his jovial nature, Batio was a permanent fixture in Makerere’s bouts of electioneering. He used his musical skills to compose songs for numerous politicians within the university community.



Who was he?

Growing up, Batio earned the nickname “Batman” due to emulating the iconic superhero, drawing inspiration from the Batman movies.

Born on May 26, 1994, as the fourth child of Ssetuba Musisi and Felista Najjemba, Batio held a unique story that showcased his passion for music.

His early years of education saw him attending five different primary schools before eventually writing his Primary Leaving Exams at St Matia Grammah Primary School in Lweza.

Batio continued to London College of St Lawrence for his secondary education. He didn’t stay long before he was sent to Merryland High School in Entebbe where he completed his O-Level studies.

When it came to his A-Level education, Batio’s father made a deliberate decision to enrol him at Kitante Hill School. He opined that since the school was closer to home, this facilitated easier monitoring.

By that time, Batio’s father knew that his son was destined to carve a career from performing arts and film. And indeed he enrolled for that degree programme at Makerere University in August of 2015.

Batio, however, faced financial setbacks shortly after joining the university. His father explains that he struggled to cover his son’s tuition fees, resulting in missed exams and dead years.

Despite the challenges, Batio remained determined to pursue his passion for arts. He spent close to eight years at the university, navigating through missed exams, retakes, and the pressure of financial responsibilities.

Batio’s father recalls how his son would sometimes work tirelessly to raise funds for his tuition, which unfortunately impacted his ability to attend classes consistently and ultimately affected his academic performance.

Mr Dominic Emakwa, one of Batio’s lecturers, who also supervised his research, says his death came months away to his graduation.

Promising talent

Batio had a passion for music from a young age as per his father. His mesmerising voice, filled with emotion and depth, captivated audiences and garnered him a growing following in local circles.

A gifted songwriter, he also crafted lyrics that resonated with the hearts of his listeners. Through his music, Batio reflected his own experiences and shed light on the realities of life. He tackled social issues, love, and personal growth, offering comfort and encouragement to his audience.

With his unique blend of reggae, dancehall, and afrobeat, Batio’s music possessed a distinct style that appealed to both the young and old, as shared by his former classmate Benjamin Oloka. Batio’s promising musical talent, fuelled by his unwavering passion and his ability to connect with listeners, set him on a path to make a significant mark in Uganda’s music scene.

Despite considering himself generally non-political, Batio found himself caught in the crosshairs of politics at Makerere University. During elections at Lumumba Hall, he used his musical talents to create compositions that captured attention and promoted his friend Hussein Ibra’s campaign.

This aligning with political figures extended beyond student politics to mainstream politics as witnessed during the 2021 General Election.

One notable example was his involvement in the campaign of Doreen Nyanjura, the deputy lord mayor and district woman councillor for Makerere University.

Their meeting during her campaign led to Batio’s offer to compose a campaign song for her.

Ms Nyanjura was struck by Batio’s genuine support and love, which went beyond the usual financial motivations often associated with artistes.

Her experience with Batio highlights the profound impact of art in fostering meaningful connections. Little wonder, Ms Nyanjura is currently trying to establish the circumstances that led to Batio’s death.

Free, generous soul

Batio’s vibrant and welcoming personality left a lasting impression on everyone he encountered. Mr Ibra cherishes Batio’s last recorded voice message, expressing gratitude for his support and promising to repay the kindness in an even grander way once he achieved success.

Robert Musiitwa, a lecturer at the School of Performing Arts and Film at Makerere, recalls Batio as a proactive individual who had a penchant for speaking and exuding high energy. His unique personality, Mr Musiitwa adds, was one that required understanding and appreciation.

During his time at Lumumba Hall, Batio selflessly assisted newcomers in carrying their belongings into their new abode.

Batio’s generosity extended beyond the university campus through his initiative known as “Batio Omuntu wa Wansi.” Through this initiative, he mobilised friends and anyone willing to support the less privileged.

From 2021, he collected various items such as second-hand clothes, shoes, soap, toilet paper, and sanitary pads, which he then donated to underprivileged communities. His efforts reached communities in Jinja and Masaka.

In the memories of those who knew him, Batio remains a free-spirited individual whose infectious joy and selflessness touched the lives of many.

Unanswered questions

In their quest for a clear statement on how their son died, Batio’s family has kept receiving conflicting information from different sources. Both his parents fell sick after his burial and they have never recovered.

Ms Nyanjura, who is at the forefront of finding justice for Batio, wrote a letter to the Inspector General of Police and other authorities in that regard. She says this tragedy calls for a reckoning—a demand for accountability and seriousness in the way the police handles such cases.

“His passing is a stark reminder that more needs to be done to protect and serve the public with utmost diligence,” she said recently, adding, “We cannot allow such losses to become mere statistics in the old way of doing things.”