RDC suspended for caning civilian

The Office of the President, which supervises the presidential apppintees, says a one Abudallah Kisige in a petition accuses Luuka Deputy Resident District Commissioner Paul Bweni of assaulting him unprovoked.

According to Tuesday letter signed by the secretary in the office of the President, Mr Yunus Kakande, the victim lodged a complaint of physical assault against Mr Bweni, something that contravenes Section (F-r), paragraph 5(b), (d) and (k) of the Uganda Public Service Standing Orders (2021).

However, Mr Kakande noted that the complaint is a criminal matter which should be handled by the Police.

"In view of the above, I hereby suspend you from duty as Deputy Resident District Commissioner-Luuka with immediate effect," the letter reads in part.

"In the meantime, you should hand over office and government vehicle or any other government property in your possession except your employment Identity Card, in accordance with Section (F-d) of the Uganda Public Service Standing Orders (2021)," the letter further reads.

Mr Kakande directed Mr Bweni to submit a written defence regarding the allegations within a fortnight.

"You should therefore, show cause why your case should not be forwarded to the Rewards and Sanctions Committee of the Office of the President, for further disciplinary action against you," Mr Kakande said.

Background

Recently, Mr Bweni was seen in a viral social media video beating up a resident over yet-to-be-known reasons.