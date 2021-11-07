Kayunga deputy RDC drops assault, malicious damage charges against attackers 

Kayunga District deputy Resident Commissioner, Mr Ronald Mukooza. PHOTO/ FRED MUZAALE 

By  Fred Muzaale

What you need to know:

Mr Mukooza said on Sunday that although he was determined to have his attackers dragged to Court, a number of opinion and local leaders have approached and asked him to forgive the suspects on grounds that if he pursues the case further, it would affect the NRM party performance in the forthcoming LC 5 by-election.

The Kayunga District deputy Resident Commissioner, Mr Ronald Mukooza, who on Friday narrowly survived lynching by a mob, has dropped charges of assault and malicious damage against the four suspects.

