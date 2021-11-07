Kayunga deputy RDC drops assault, malicious damage charges against attackers 

The Kayunga District deputy Resident Commissioner, Mr Ronald Mukooza, who on Friday narrowly survived lynching by a mob, has dropped charges of assault and malicious damage against the four suspects.

Mr Mukooza said on Sunday that although he was determined to have his attackers dragged to Court, a number of opinion and local leaders have approached and asked him to forgive the suspects on grounds that if he pursues the case further, it would affect the NRM party performance in the forthcoming LC 5 by-election.

He didn't explain how the case would affect the NRM votes although the Ssabanyala, Maj Baker Kimeze, who the Deputy RDC accused of masterminding the attack, is an NRM party mobiliser in the district.

The Kayunga District Police Commander, Mr Dennis Adoch, had indicated that four suspects, all brothers of the Ssabanyala, had been arrested in connection with the incident.

"For the sake of peace, I have decided to forgive them and I have only tasked them to repair my damaged vehicle," Mr Mukooza said.

The deputy RDC was on Friday evening attacked by a mob wielding sticks and stones at Kyerima trading centre while returning to Kayunga Town after blocking a planned boundary opening on a 306-acre disputed land in Nakaseeta village, Kitimbwa Sub County.

His official vehicle registration number UG 2184 C, had its wind screen as well as all window glasses shuttered during the scuffle.

Mr Mukooza and his driver Mr Stanley Nsamba, sustained injuries in the attack.

"I don't want anyone to claim that it is me who want NRM to lose the by-election. They have all apologized to me and I have forgiven them," he said.

The DPC Mr Adoch, who on Saturday said investigations into the case were ongoing, declined to comment on the Deputy RDCs remarks.

The Ssabanyala yesterday denied any involvement in the attack, saying he only intervened to rescue the deputy RDC who should instead commended him.

At the centre of the land dispute is retired Adventist church Archbishop Christian Aliddeki and one Livingstone Ssebadduka.