Recruitment for National ID jobs starts today

The National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) will today start receiving personal details of those applying for different positions ahead of the mass registration exercise for National Identity Cards slated to begin on June 1.

Interested applicants will be able to apply via the website, NIRA Executive Director Rosemary Kisembo told journalists yesterday during the weekly police press briefing at police headquarters in Naguru, Kampala.

“I needed to make the announcement and then you start (applying). So tomorrow (today), please, start. We are going to make available two videos to help those who want to apply,” she added.

By press time, NIRA had not updated the available vacancies on its website.

Last year, the manager of registration and operation at NIRA, Mr Edwin Tukamuhebwa, revealed that they would hire 11,000 temporary workers to facilitate the exercise. Part of their job description will be to enter and assess submitted data.

NIRA began issuing National Identity Cards in 2014 with a 10-year life span expected to expire this year.

The State Minister for Internal Affairs, Gen David Muhoozi, during a parliamentary plenary sitting on February 13 defended the renewal of the cards based on the idea that features, including one’s physical ones, as well as those of security degenerate with time.

Members of Parliament urged Gen Muhoozi to ensure that the anticipated exercise is done smoothly following previous glitches applicants encountered during and after the registration, including errors and delayed issuance of the cards.

The registration exercise with NIRA is compulsory for all Ugandan citizens residing within and outside the country, according to Section 54 of the Registration of Persons Act (ROPA) 2015.