Red eye disease outbreak confirmed in Kampala schools

The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has confirmed the outbreak of conjunctivitis (red eye) disease in schools in the Kampala metropolitan area.

In a letter dated March 13 addressed to all head teachers and principals, government and private education institutions in Kampala, the Authority says they have been alerted by the Director of Public Health and Environment, of an outbreak of Conjunctivitis (red eye disease) in Kampala.

“Cases have already been reported in some of our schools and education institutions,” the letter signed by Mr Charles Bonnie Maginot, the Acting Director of Education and Social Services reads in part.

“In the interim, you are accordingly guided by our health teams to re-activate the existing infection prevention measures in schools such as frequent handwashing with water and soap, avoid touching or rubbing your eyes,” the letter further reads.

Mr Maginot also advises people to avoid shaking hands and close contact with one another and ensure screening of visitors coming to the schools and institutions.

“Report suspected cases to the nearest health facility or call our toll-free line, 0800299000. The Director of Public Health and Environment will in due course, issue comprehensive guidelines on the management of this outbreak,” he says.

According to health experts, conjunctivitis is an infection caused by a virus. It is contagious but usually clears up within a week without medical treatment.