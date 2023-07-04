Rehabilitation of Namboole Stadium to be completed in November- Janet Museveni 

The ongoing renovation of Mandela National Stadium, Namboole will be complete by November 30, 2023, an extension of four months from the initial set date of completion, August 1, 2023, the Mister of Education and Sports, Ms Janet Museveni has said.

According to the minister who doubles as the First Lady, the extension followed a request by the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) engineering brigade which is currently refurbishing the stadium.

“During my recent visit to the Mandela National Stadium, I had the opportunity to evaluate the progression of the renovation works firsthand. The detailed status report I received illustrated that the updates are advancing in line with FIFA's standards. The renovation plan is extensive and incorporates numerous critical upgrades to the stadium. These include the integration of a state-of-the-art ticketing and access control system, installation of solar lighting to mitigate utility costs, and establishment of an efficient drainage and irrigation system,” Ms Museveni said in a Tuesday statement.

According to the minister, the project which also involves the creation of a 4.2km perimeter wall, along with the refurbishment and elevation of the stadium and hotel to match FIFA standards needs more time to be compete.

“In light of these significant undertakings, I have approved an extension for these intervention efforts, shifting the initial completion date from August 1, 2023, to November 30, 2023. This extension was granted upon request by the project's main contractor, the UPDF Engineering Brigade. As we eagerly anticipate our next visit in November, we look forward to witnessing the fully revitalized stadium,” Ms Museveni said.

Ms Museveni’ s statement comes months after the State minister for Sports, Peter Ogwang, was in March this year forced to apologise to the country on the floor of Parliament for letting Uganda Cranes play in Egypt instead of playing at home after the national team ran out of options.

Mr Ogwang’s apology came after the UPDF engineering brigade said it would be ready by June this year.



The ability of the army to deliver on some of the major projects has been queried by lawmakers.

In April, the President of the Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa), Mr Moses Hassim Magogo, threw a spanner in the works, slamming the works by the UPDF at stadium as below standard.

Mr Magogo, who is also a legislator, expressed the need for a competent contractor and supervisor to be appointed to take on the works at the facility.

He stated: “The contractors (UPDF Engineering Brigade) and the supervisors (Ministry of Works) do not have the necessary experience and expertise to undertake stadium construction.

"The government of Uganda should urgently cancel the contracts of the contractors and supervisors and immediately procure experienced service providers in stadium construction, even if it means obtaining them from outside Uganda. We are likely to have a delayed project, substandard work, and without value for money,” he said.

Despite the recent accusation by the Leader of Opposition, Mr Mathias Mpuga against the UPDF Engineering Brigade for inflating the cost of the upgrading project at the stadium as well as causing delays of government projects, the First Lady said the army construction unit is doing a tremendous work at the stadium.

“Their achievements underscore the need for continued investment in our Technical Institutes, nurturing domestic talent and reducing our reliance on foreign companies,” she said.

The Shs97 billion rehabilitation project which commenced last year has met a number of challenges such as land wrangles and delayed delivery of supplies, among others.

Completion of the stadium will save the country’s funds which are being used to host home national team matches in other countries.