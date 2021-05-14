Relocate to safer areas, govt tells flood victims 

By Wilson Kutamba More by this Author

Government has ordered all people living in flood-prone areas around Lake Victoria to relocate to safer areas as the country continues to receive heavy rain.

Mr Raphael Magyezi, the Minister for Local Government, asked district authorities to make arrangements and ensure that people swiftly vacate the affected landing sites on the lake shores.

“Heavy rains have already caused floods in some parts of the country and it is upon the victims with the help of district leaders to vacate flood prone areas for their safety,” Mr Magyezi said in an interview on Wednesday.

Last year, thousands of people were displaced after the rising water levels submerged a number of landing sites and islands around Lake Victoria and Lake Albert.

The victims were temporarily housed in makeshift shelters on the mainland as they waited for government to resettle them.

However, before government implemented the planned resettlement plan, many victims started returning to the islands and landing sites, claiming that the resettlement programme had delayed.

Advertisement

“The government’s plan to resettle the victims is underway although we have been constrained by lack of funds. However, people should not wait for floods to sweep them away. Let them relocate to safer places to save their lives,” Mr Magyezi said.

Masaka District alone has close to 20,000 flood victims, who were left homeless after water submerged Lambu, Kaziru, Kisuku, Malembo, and Kachanga landing sites last year.

Mr Aron Ahikiriza, a fisherman at Bukakkata Landing Site in Masaka District, said although the water levels are rising again, the lake remains their only source of livelihood.

“We can decide to sleep in rented houses far away from the landing site like we did the whole of last year but we cannot completely abandon the landing site because this where we earn a living,” he said.

Mr Rashid Babu, the manager of Mpongo Company Limited, which manages Lambu Landing Site, said government should expedite the process to permanently resettle the victims.

“Government should not be just talking, let them walk the talk because these people have been patient ever since they were promised to be resettled,” he said.

Mr Aloysius Jjuko, the chairperson of Bukakkata Sub-county, said the fishermen and their families are already scared of the rising water levels.

“We ask President Museveni to provide a permanent solution to the flood victims at landing sites. These people cannot resettle themselves unless they are helped by government,” he said.

Issue

Last year, rising water levels in various areas on Lake Victoria, Lake Kyoga, and Lake Albert shorelines wreaked havoc on many landing sites in the districts of Wakiso, Masaka, Mpigi, Kyotera, Kalangala, Mukono, Buikwe, Buvuma, Mayuge, Kayunga, Nakasongola, and Ntoroko displacing more than 40,000 people.

In Kasese District more than 100,000 people were displaced after major rivers in the area including Nyamwamba, Mubuku, Nyamughasana, and Lhubiriha burst their banks.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com