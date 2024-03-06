Relocation of Luzira Prison overdue, says Byabashaija

Commissioner general of prisons Dr Johnson Byabashaija has informed legislators on the parliamentary human rights committee that the prisons services fully agree with President Museveni’s recent proposal to relocate Luzira prison.

“The relocation of Luzira [prison] is something we would have done 20 years ago, because when they started building Luzira in 1921, it was outside Kampala but now it is in the middle of the city, industries are surrounding it and no longer a max prison,” Dr Byabashaija told MPs on Tuesday.

”In 2008, we reviewed our own security arrangements [and] as prisons we wrote our relocation concept. We even engaged a contractor from Dubai and even signed a MoU, but I don’t know what happened. So, this one which was written recently is not new to us,” he added.

Dr Byabashaija emphasized that Luzira prison land is strategic to be redeveloped.

“This is a place which should create jobs for us, our children and grandchildren. It should not be for keeping people who have conflicts with the law,” he noted.

He added that relocation of the facility will help to get a better prison with “staff accommodation units, modern amenities and larger space to help decongest the current Luzira.”

Dr Byabashaija’s remarks come at a time when Museveni okayed a proposal by Chinese Tian Tang Group to re-develop Luzira Prison into a five-star hotel and conference centre.

Internal affairs minister Gen Kahinda Otafiire last month revealed that Uganda Prisons Service had identified 3.5 square miles in Buikwe out of which they have agreed to purchase 1 square mile for relocation of Luzira prison

However, Dr Byabashaija expressed concern that the relocation of the prison may not be realized in the near future due to limited resources.

“You need about $100m to relocate Luzira Prisons. I don’t know which investor is going to sink a hundred million dollars and then come back to invest in that place. This is not easy and it is the reason why we have spent all these years without it happening,” he said.