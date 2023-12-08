Remanded Kyambogo students in EACOP protest miss graduation

Three students of Kyambogo University who had qualified to graduate at the ongoing ceremony, and even appeared on the cleared list did not attend the event following their arrest in the “Stop EACOP” protests on November 24, at Parliamentary Avenue in Kampala.

The affected graduands are; Simon Wafula, Eric Ssekindi and Sean Tevin Debo.

They were arrested alongside their colleagues including; Ashraf Kayanga, Oscar Niwagaba, John Kabuza and Ivan Sanya and arraigned at the Chief Magistrate Court of Buganda Road on November 28, where magistrate Winnie Nankya remanded them until today [December 8].

Magistrate Nankya who denied the suspects bail that day, after the State Prosecutor failed to appear, was nowhere to be seen when they reappeared before the same court today.

The presiding magistrate further remanded the suspects until December 19, when magistrate Nankya is expected to be around and hear their bail application.

Speaking to journalists after the brief court session, the suspects’ lawyer led by Mr Samuel Ronald Wanda from Masiko, Wanda and Arinda Advocates said it is unfortunate for a judge to miss out on the day she personally chose.

“Some of these students have already missed their graduation while others are going to do their examinations it is too bad that justice in our country has become hard to be given to everyone,” he said.

The seven students, who were charged with holding unlawful processions and inciting violence, were arrested when they tried to deliver their petition to Parliament, which opposed the construction of the Shs10 trillion East African Crude Oil Pipeline (Eacop).

The Head of Communication of Students against Eacop who is also a student at Kyambogo University has called for speedy hearing of their colleagues’ case because they are missing out a lot.

“As I speak they are missing out on their examinations yet their parents have paid tuition to ensure that they are at school this is bad and should stop,” he said.

Mr Abdul Aziz Bwete, another student said that no amount of arrests would deter them from protesting against what he called the “deadly Eacop”.

“This concerns our lives, we cannot just sit behind and see our environment, livelihood eroded just because some people are making profits,” he said.